Argentine President Stresses Multilateralism In Facing Global Challenges Amid Pandemic

Fri 29th January 2021 | 09:10 AM

BUENOS AIRES, Jan. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Argentine President Alberto Fernandez on Thursday stressed the value of multilateralism to face global challenges amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is "a unique moment to rethink development modalities and international cooperation schemes," said Fernandez at the World Economic Forum Virtual Event of the Davos Agenda.

"At this stage, it is necessary to link multilateralism with a concept of multisolidarity, involving states, enterprises and workers," he said in a statement from the presidential office.

The pandemic "demonstrated once again that in order to deal with major global challenges, we must cooperate between public and private actors," Fernandez added.

"As president pro tempore of Mercosur (Southern Common Market), I am also committed to promoting, along with Brazil, Paraguay, Uruguay and associated states (of Mercosur), an agenda that promotes deeper and more innovative integration with the rest of Latin America, Europe and Asia," he said.

"It is possible to reconcile economic policies that promote investment and protect the most vulnerable sectors," said the president.

