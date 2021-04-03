UrduPoint.com
Argentine President Tests Positive For Covid-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 10:00 AM

Argentine president tests positive for Covid-19

Buenos Aires, April 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez, who has been vaccinated against Covid-19, announced late Friday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

"At the end of today, after presenting a fever of 37.

3 and a slight headache, I performed an antigen test, which was positive," he tweeted, adding he was waiting for the results of a PCR test to confirm the diagnosis.

The president, who turned 62 on Friday, was in isolation as a precaution but said he was "physically well.""Although I would have liked to end my birthday without this news, I am also in good spirits," he said.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

