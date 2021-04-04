Argentine president tests positive for Covid-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Buenos Aires, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez, who has been vaccinated against Covid-19, announced late Friday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

"At the end of today, after presenting a fever of 37.3 (99 Fahrenheit) and a slight headache, I performed an antigen test, which was positive," he tweeted.

A PCR test later confirmed the diagnosis.

The president, who turned 62 on Friday, was in isolation as a precaution but said he was "physically well.

" "Although I would have liked to end my birthday without this news, I am also in good spirits," he said.

On Saturday he told Radio 750 that he has "no idea how I got infected.""I am someone who takes very good care of myself. If it were not for the vaccine, I would be having a very bad time," he said.

Fernandez was inoculated with the Russian Sputnik V vaccine and had his second shot on February 11, sources in the presidency told AFP.