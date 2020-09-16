UrduPoint.com
Argentine Prospect Molina Joins Udinese From Boca

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 02:10 AM

Argentine prospect Molina joins Udinese from Boca

Milan, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Argentine right-back Nahuel Molina has completed a move to Udinese from Boca Juniors, the Italian club announced on Tuesday.

in a statement, Udinese said that Molina, their third signing of the summer transfer window, had signed a five-year deal.

The versatile 22-year-old, who can also play as a winger, joined Boca Juniors in 2016. He has also played six times for the Argentine Under-20 team.

"Molina is a young player with great prospects," said Udinese technical director Pierpaolo Marino, praising Molina's "flexibility and technique".

The club from Udine in north-eastern Italy finished 13th last season and open their campaign on September 27 at Hellas Verona.

