Argentine qualifier Podoroska into Roland Garros quarter-finals

Paris, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :Argentine qualifier Nadia Podoroska, ranked 131, defeated Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic 2-6, 6-2, 6-3 to reach the Roland Garros quarter-finals on Sunday.

Podoroska is making her debut in Paris and will face third seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine for a place in the semi-finals.

The 23-year-old was the second qualifier to make the last eight on Sunday following Italian world number 159 Martina Trevisan's win over Dutch fifth seed Kiki Bertens.