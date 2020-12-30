UrduPoint.com
Argentine Senate Debates Landmark Abortion Bill

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 09:00 AM

Argentine Senate debates landmark abortion bill

Buenos Aires, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Argentina's Senate on Tuesday debated a landmark bill on whether to legalize abortion in a country where the Catholic Church has long held sway, with the vote expected to be razor-thin.

Approval would put Argentina among only a small group of Latin American nations that have taken similar action.

The highly-anticipated session was opened by Senate president Cristina Kirchner, who is also Argentina's vice-president.

Kirchner, a former two-term president, said there were 67 of the 72 senators present when the session opened at 4:00 pm (1900 GMT) either in person or by video link.

Some 58 people are registered to speak and the vote is not expected until deep into the night.

"Today is a day of hope, we're going to start debating a project that will avoid more unjust deaths," said Norma Durango, a senator with the ruling coalition.

The bill was proposed by President Alberto Fernandez and passed the Chamber of Deputies on December 11, despite fierce opposition from the Catholic Church and evangelical Christians.

"I'm Catholic but I have to legislate for everyone. Every year around 38,000 women are taken to hospital due to (clandestine) abortions and since the restoration of democracy (in 1983) more than 3,000 have died of this," said Fernandez.

The government says there are between 370,000 and 520,000 illegal abortions a year in Argentina, a country of 44 million.

A similar bill two years ago also passed the lower house but then floundered in the Senate by 38 votes to 31.

This bill aims to legalize voluntary abortions at up to 14 weeks. Terminations are currently only allowed in two cases: rape and danger to the mother's life.

