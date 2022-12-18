Argentines ready as expectations soar ahead of World Cup final

Buenos Aires, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :Argentines were out in force from early morning Sunday in Buenos Aires as the nation's expectations reached fever pitch hours ahead of the World Cup final against France in Qatar.

Many eager Argentine fans -- almost all wearing the national team's blue and white striped jersey -- started queueing up at restaurants before they opened to get the best seats to watch the highly-anticipated match-up on large television screens hours later.

At the Obelisk monument in central Buenos Aires where fans usually flock to celebrate the team's triumphs, dozens jumped up and down singing songs as passing drivers honked their car horns with a sense of destiny brewing over the prospects of iconic captain Lionel Messi leading his side to victory.

"I feel very proud to be Argentine, I know Messi will bring home the cup," Franco Llanos, 22, decked out in an Argentina shirt, blue and white joker's hat, draped in a flag and carrying a plastic replica of the World Cup trophy, told AFP.