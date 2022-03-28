UrduPoint.com

Ariana DeBose: From Broadway Dancer To Oscar-winning Actress

Sumaira FH Published March 28, 2022 | 10:10 AM

Hollywood, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :Ariana DeBose first gained notice as the Bullet, the personification of Death, in the original cast of the Broadway smash hit "Hamilton." Now, her lively portrayal of Anita in "West Side Story" has made her the toast of Hollywood.

The 31-year-actress won the Oscar for best supporting actress Sunday for her searing portrayal of a Puerto Rican immigrant working as a seamstress in New York and trying to guide her boyfriend's sister Maria through the pain of first love.

DeBose's win for her work in Steven Spielberg's reimagining of the classic musical comes 60 years after Rita Moreno took home a golden statuette for the same role, and she lauded the legendary star in a tearful acceptance speech.

"I'm so grateful, your Anita paved the way for tons of Anitas like me," she told Moreno, in the audience at the Dolby Theatre.

The Black actress, who is of Puerto Rican descent, celebrated her identity, describing herself as "an openly queer woman of color, an Afro-Latina, who found her life and strength in art.

" "To anybody who has ever questioned your identity, ever, ever, ever, or you find yourself living in the gray spaces, I promise you this: there is indeed a place for us." The academy Award win capped a dream season for DeBose, who also won a Screen Actors Guild award, a Bafta, a Critics Choice award and a Golden Globe.

She infused fresh energy into the role of Anita, using her passionate dancing and delicate singing to carry the feisty character through the indignities of being an immigrant, the slaying of boyfriend Bernardo, and attempted rape.

Her delivery of "America," one of the show's signature songs, in a bright yellow and red dress, is a highlight of the film.

"I was painfully aware that this is a beloved character, and there are certain portrayals that are considered the gold standard," she told Vanity Fair in an interview in the run-up to the Oscars.

"But I knew if I focused on that, I would fail."

