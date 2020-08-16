UrduPoint.com
Ariane Rocket Puts Telecom Satellites Into Orbit

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 07:50 AM

Ariane rocket puts telecom satellites into orbit

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :A rocket that blasted off from French Guiana successfully placed two communications satellites into orbit Saturday, launch firm Arianespace said.

The Ariane 5 rocket took off at 2204 GMT from Kourou, the European Space Agency's space centre in the South American territory, the company said in a statement.

Two satellites on board -- belonging to the intergovernmental provider Intelsat and Japan's Broadcasting Satellite System Corporation -- were later successfully placed into orbit, Arianespace said.

A servicing vehicle that will dock with other satellites in orbit was also deployed, it added.

The launch -- the first for Arianespace since activities at Kourou were halted in March due to the coronavirus -- had originally been scheduled for July 28 but was delayed to allow for more "technical inspections".

Another delay followed due to "the unexpected behaviour of one sensor" for a liquid hydrogen tank.

On Thursday the launch was delayed for a third time due to unfavourable wind conditions.

Arianespace is a launch operator that puts satellites into orbit for the European Commission and European Space Agency.

Guiana, which is home to about 250,000 people, has been administered as a French region since the end of the 18th century.

