Arieb makes NAPA audiences relive folk poetry

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Folk singer and musicologist Arieb Azhar made a musical presentation at the National academy of Performing Arts-NAPA about folk music and Sufi poetry on Thursday night.

Arieb opened with recalling how his childhood interaction with Punjabi and Sindhi folk singers of those times made him interested in this genre even though his own mother tongue is urdu.

He then took the audience to a journey of folk music, starting with Baba Farid, going through Guru Nanak, Shah Hussain, and Sultan Bahu, and then focusing on Bulleh Shah before talking about his contemporary Waris Shah.

His address was interspersed with folk songs from those legends.