Open Menu

Arieb Makes NAPA Audiences Relive Sufi Poetry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 09, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Arieb makes NAPA audiences relive Sufi poetry

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Folk singer and musicologist Arieb Azhar made a musical presentation at the National academy of Performing Arts-NAPA about folk music and Sufi poetry.

Arieb opened by recalling how his childhood interaction with Punjabi and Sindhi folk singers of those times made him interested in this genre even though his mother tongue is urdu.

He then took the audience on a journey of folk music, starting with Baba Farid, going through Guru Nanak, Shah Hussain, and Sultan Bahu, and then focusing on Bulleh Shah before talking about his contemporary Waris Shah.

His address was interspersed with folk songs from those legends.

Related Topics

Music Tongue From Baba Farid Sugar Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in fina ..

Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2024

4 hours ago
 PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal

PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal

19 hours ago
 UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, informati ..

UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, information literacy strategy for Pakis ..

20 hours ago
 Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue r ..

Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue resolved

20 hours ago
SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib ..

SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib Afirdi missing for last nine ..

20 hours ago
 Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smo ..

Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smog

20 hours ago
 India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trop ..

India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025

20 hours ago
 Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup wit ..

Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup with Arjun Kapoor goes viral

21 hours ago
 Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-w ..

Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-wicket victory over Australia

22 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve ..

PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve $25b in IT exports in next thr ..

22 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous