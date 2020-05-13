UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arizona Governor Opens Door For Virus-hit Sport

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 15 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 10:20 AM

Arizona governor opens door for virus-hit sport

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :As America's pro sports leagues grapple with when and how to return to action after the shutdown sparked by the coronavirus pandemic, the governor of Arizona has cleared the way for competition there.

Governor Doug Ducey said Tuesday that professional leagues would be welcome to resume operations -- with limitations -- in Arizona after Friday, when the state's stay-at-home order expires.

"We have had discussions with leaders with some of these leagues, and they all know they are welcome to operate, play and perform in the state of Arizona," Ducey said at a press conference, adding that games would have to be played without fans in the stands and teams would have to follow protection protocols to curb potential spread of the deadly virus.

Derrick Hall, president of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, told The Arizona Republic he was "pleased to hear the governor's comments on the state's willingness to allow sporting events in a controlled environment.

" Major League Baseball owners and players are in discussions on how to open a 2020 season that has yet to begin.

Owners have reportedly presented players with a proposal to start the season in early July in ballparks without spectators.

It remains to be seen if players will climb on board or reject the plan due to safety concerns or disagreement over compensation in the shortened season.

The NBA and NHL shut down their seasons in March and are wrestling with how they might resume campaigns that would normally be approaching their finale.

The NFL has announced plans to start its 2020 season on schedule in September, but pre-season preparations have been disrupted and team facilities ordered closed amid social distancing guidelines and stay-at-home orders -- which vary in different states and even in different counties.

Related Topics

Governor Sports March July September 2020 All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 13 May 2020

21 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Managemen ..

8 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid orders aid flight to Somalia i ..

9 hours ago

Ma’an’s ‘Together We are Good’ programme s ..

9 hours ago

Zayed&#039;s legacy will live on in generations to ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.