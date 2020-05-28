UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arizona Takes Google To Court Over Location Tracking

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 08:30 AM

Arizona takes Google to court over location tracking

San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :The US state of Arizona filed a lawsuit Wednesday accusing Google of committing fraud by being deceptive about gathering location data.

Arizona attorney general Mark Brnovich said the suit resulted from an investigation launched two years ago after a media report that Google had ways of knowing where users were even if they opted not to share location information with the internet firm.

"While Google users are led to believe they can opt-out of location tracking, the company exploits other avenues to invade personal privacy," Brnovich said in a release.

"It's nearly impossible to stop Google from tracking your movements without your knowledge or consent." The suit charges Google with violating Arizona fraud law and calls for the company to hand over money it made from its activities in that state.

"The attorney general and the contingency fee lawyers filing this lawsuit appear to have mischaracterized our services," Google spokesman Jose Castaneda said in response to an AFP inquiry.

"We have always built privacy features into our products and provided robust controls for location data."He added that Google looks forward to "setting the record straight."While Google provides users the option of declining to share location information while using its services or smartphones powered by Google-made Android software, it can glean from app or online activity where users are to target ads, the suit argued.

Related Topics

Internet Google Lawyers Company Money Media From Share

Recent Stories

Arab Coalition forces intercept Houthi drones targ ..

7 hours ago

UAE Government announces 30 percent return to work ..

7 hours ago

OECD recognises UAE&#039;s efforts in fighting cor ..

9 hours ago

COVID-19 recoveries rise to 16,371; 883 new cases ..

9 hours ago

Canadian Court Dismisses Huawei CFO Meng's Applica ..

9 hours ago

Pakistan strongly condemns start of temple's const ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.