UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arjen Robben In 'dream' Comeback Bid With First Club Groningen

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 12:00 AM

Arjen Robben in 'dream' comeback bid with first club Groningen

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :Dutch winger Arjen Robben is preparing to come out of retirement at his formative club Groningen, he announced on Saturday.

After leaving Groningen in 2002, Robben won league titles with PSV Eindhoven, Chelsea and Real Madrid before a hugely successful decade with Bayern Munich.

He retired from Bayern a year ago at the age of 35, having helped the club to eight Bundesliga titles as well as the 2013 Champions League.

"I want to make my comeback at FC Groningen. At this time I'm not sure it will happen," Robben said in a video on the Groningen website.

"What I am sure of is that my motivation will be at 100 percent. I'm going to go for it and I will be at the first training session for the new season.

"Because my dream is to play in an FC Groningen jersey, we're not there yet, but you can always dream.

"I was 12 when I joined the Groningen youth academy, and made my debut for them at 16 against PSV," said Robben, who explained that a banner he saw at Groningen's stadium had resonated strongly with him.

"'Arjen follow your heart', it said, so after a wonderful adventure of 18 years, I'm coming home."smt/dmc/mw

Related Topics

Eindhoven Groningen From Real Madrid Chelsea Bayern

Recent Stories

Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council holds virtual ..

2 hours ago

Infinix Announces Exciting New Prices for Smart 4

2 hours ago

UAE sends additional medical aid to Iran in fight ..

10 minutes ago

Russian Naval Researchers Discover Location of Nor ..

47 minutes ago

Migrant workers stuck in virus-hit Iraq with no wa ..

10 minutes ago

L'Oreal to remove words like 'whitening' from prod ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.