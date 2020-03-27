UrduPoint.com
Armani's Italian Factories To Make Medical Overalls

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 01:20 AM

Armani's Italian factories to make medical overalls

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Fashion brand Armani said on Thursday it would start making single use medical overalls for hospital workers at all its Italian factories.

The group - whose brands include Giorgio Armani and Emporio Armani - said they would be used for "the individual protection of healthcare workers engaged in the fight against the Coronavirus disease.

"Founder Giorgio Armani has donated 2 million Euros ($2.2 million) in recent weeks to hospitals around Italy, including Bergamo and Piacenza in the hard-hit north, the company said.

The company operates four factories in Italy, a spokeswoman told AFP. Like many other fashion brands, Armani has in recent years moved much of its production out of Italy to other countries where labour costs are lower.

