Armed forces in Bolivia call on Morales to resign

La Paz, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :The commander of Bolivia's armed forces called Sunday on embattled President Evo Morales to resign amid a growing furor over his disputed re-election.

"After analyzing the conflicted domestic situation, we ask the president to resign his presidential mandate to allow for pacification and the maintaining of stability, for the good of our Bolivia," General Williams Kaliman told reporters.