Armed gang steal $15 million in Chile airport heist

Santiago, March 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Heavily armed thieves stole around $15 million from an armored security truck at Chile's Santiago airport Monday, one of the biggest heists in the country's history.

The gang arrived in the airport's cargo area aboard two vehicles, police colonel Oscar Figueroa told reporters.

"Once inside, they threatened the guards before making off with the money," he said.

In 2017, a gang stole a cash shipment worth $19 million from the same airport.