UrduPoint.com

Armed Groups Clash In Streets Of Libyan Capital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 30, 2023 | 02:10 AM

Armed groups clash in streets of Libyan capital

Tripoli, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :Gunshots rang out in Libya's capital on Monday following hours of fighting between two armed groups both aligned with the divided country's UN-backed government, local medics and media reported.

Several residents in Tripoli were lightly wounded in the clashes which began Sunday night and spread across several neighbourhoods.

Fighters from rival militias -- the Al-Raada Force and the 444 Brigade, both of which are loyal to interim Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah's Tripoli-based government -- clashed after a member of the 444 Brigade was arrested.

Libyan television and online media showed videos of the fighting posted online by social media users.

An elderly man "was injured in the arm by shrapnel as he fled his home in Ain Zara by car", the Tripoli Rescue Service said on its Facebook page, also condemning damage to ambulances during the gun battles.

On Sunday, armoured vehicles and fighters were seen deploying in Jrabra Street, a busy commercial area in the capital's east, and the central Ras Hassan residential district.

After a lull in the fighting, heavy and light weapons fire was heard, along with ambulance sirens, in the eastern suburbs of Ain Zara and Fornaj until 3:00 am (0100 GMT) Monday, according to an AFP correspondent.

The University of Tripoli said Monday it was forced to "close its doors" and suspend exams as a security measure.

The fighting was reportedly halted after the intervention of another armed group that is responsible for security, the Stabilisation Support Agency.

- Calls for de-escalation - Libya is split between Dbeibah's United Nations-backed government in the west and another in the east backed by military strongman Khalifa Haftar.

The oil-rich country was plunged into years of chaos after a NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed strongman Moamer Kadhafi in 2011.

Last August, 32 people were killed and 159 wounded in Tripoli when groups supporting the Haftar-backed government fought with Dbeiba's forces.

The latest Tripoli fighting comes after Dbeibah's government carried out drone strikes since Thursday near the western city of Zawiya, claimed to be on targets connected to fuel and drug smuggling and people trafficking.

On Sunday, drone strikes killed at least two people and hospitalised the nephew of legislator Ali Bouzribah, from the rival eastern parliament, whose home had reportedly been hit in strikes three days earlier.

Related Topics

Drone Injured Fire Prime Minister Parliament Social Media Facebook Vehicles Car Split Tripoli Man Libya August Sunday Media TV From Government Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

&#039;Road to COP28&#039; galvanises stakeholders ..

&#039;Road to COP28&#039; galvanises stakeholders in preparation for COP28

25 minutes ago
 Dubai Taxi sector trips achieve remarkable growth ..

Dubai Taxi sector trips achieve remarkable growth rate in Q1 2023

2 hours ago
 Biden Threatens Uganda With Sanctions Over Anti-LG ..

Biden Threatens Uganda With Sanctions Over Anti-LGBTQ Law

2 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed reviews UOS students&#039; Aljada ..

Sultan bin Ahmed reviews UOS students&#039; Aljada mosque designs

2 hours ago
 PM calls President Erdogan, felicitates on re-elec ..

PM calls President Erdogan, felicitates on re-election

2 hours ago
 Vucic Says Goal of Aggravation of Situation in Kos ..

Vucic Says Goal of Aggravation of Situation in Kosovo to Clash Serbia With NATO

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.