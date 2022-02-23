Armed man at Amsterdam shop, police on scene

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :A man with a firearm was in the vicinity of an Amsterdam shop, police in the Netherlands said Tuesday adding that officers were at the scene said by local media to be an Apple store.

"There is someone with a firearm in/near the shop in question, the police are on site with many (specialist) units to get the situation under control," the Amsterdam police department said in a statement on Twitter.