Armed Man Surrenders After Prolonged Standoff Outside UN HQ: Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 01:00 AM

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :A man holding a shotgun under his chin near the United Nations headquarters in New York City on Thursday is in police custody and poses no threat, the New York City police department said.

Live news video showed the man surrendering to police outside the fence around the UN compound on Manhattan's East Side, which was completely cordoned off.

"The individual is now in custody and there is NO THREAT to the public," the New York Police Department tweeted.

Police vehicles and officers descended on the streets surrounding the UN.

During the hours long ordeal, the man donning a red sweater was seen acting erratically, pacing in front of the building where a row of national flags are visible, and holding the gun to his chest as he pointed the barrel up toward his head.

The man put down the gun and threw his hands up in surrender late in the afternoon, video showed.

Police then escorted the man away, and NYPD press officials tweeted that there was no longer any threat to the public.

During the standoff, UN staff were told to shelter in place, according to a journalist who works for the United Nations.

"We have absolutely zero indication that this person is a staff member or former staff member or in any way linked to the UN," UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

Dujarric said an initial full lockdown was partially eased by early afternoon with the reopening of a separate entrance.

