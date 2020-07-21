UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armed Man Takes 'around 20' Hostages On Bus In Ukraine: Police

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 02:00 PM

Armed man takes 'around 20' hostages on bus in Ukraine: police

Kiev, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :An armed man carrying explosives took about 20 passengers hostage on a bus in western Ukraine, police said on Tuesday.

"A man seized a bus with around 20 hostages in the centre of Lutsk. He has explosives and weapons," the regional police department wrote on Facebook.

An official said shots were heard but no injuries have been reported so far.

Related Topics

Police Ukraine Facebook Man Lutsk

Recent Stories

KP CM takes notice of Panra’s song at Official r ..

55 minutes ago

UAE is vocal about tolerance because religion has ..

1 hour ago

ICC postpones T20 World Cup due to Coronavirus

1 hour ago

Hope Probe restores Arab nations&#039; former glor ..

2 hours ago

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today for Z ..

2 hours ago

SC suspends PHC order for release of 196 alleged t ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.