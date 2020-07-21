Armed man takes 'around 20' hostages on bus in Ukraine: police

Kiev, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :An armed man carrying explosives took about 20 passengers hostage on a bus in western Ukraine, police said on Tuesday.

"A man seized a bus with around 20 hostages in the centre of Lutsk. He has explosives and weapons," the regional police department wrote on Facebook.

An official said shots were heard but no injuries have been reported so far.