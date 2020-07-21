UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armed Man Takes 'around 20' Hostages On Bus In Ukraine

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 05:10 PM

Armed man takes 'around 20' hostages on bus in Ukraine

Kiev, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :An armed man carrying explosives has taken around 20 passengers hostage on a bus in the western Ukrainian city of Lutsk, police said Tuesday.

The head of the local police service said shots were heard at the scene but no injuries have been reported so far.

Law enforcement has cordoned off the centre of Lutsk, a city in western Ukraine some 400 kilometres (250 miles) from the capital Kiev, and advised residents not to leave their homes or places of work.

Police said the SBU security services had surrounded the minibus after two shots were fired from it towards law enforcement.

"The attacker threw a grenade from the bus, which, fortunately, did not detonate," a statement said, adding that the attacker was believed to have undergone psychiatric treatment.

Related Topics

Police Ukraine Man Lutsk Kiev From

Recent Stories

Zardari files fresh petition in NAB court to halt ..

1 minute ago

15 minutes ago

‘Picture Yourself in Abu Dhabi’ virtual initia ..

15 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council announce addition of FootVoll ..

17 minutes ago

A New Colour and a New Price for the HUAWEI Nova 7 ..

22 minutes ago

Etihad Cargo enhances export control compliance wi ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.