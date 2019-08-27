Armed with smartphones, Myanmar e-sports players battle power outages

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Yangon, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :ESports star Myint was on the cusp of victory when the screens went dark in the Yangon cafe where he competes, costing him thousands of Dollars in missed prize-money and denting his reputation.

Myanmar's gaming scene is mushrooming, but frequent power cuts are holding players back in the emerging democracy.

"Every time a black-out happens, we curse out the electricity corporation -- and it happens often," he told AFP.

More than 60 percent of people in Myanmar still live without reliable electricity after a political transition in 2010 that sought to pull in foreign investment after decades of junta rule.

That includes getting in on the global explosion in eSports, a billion-dollar industry that will be a medal event in the Southeast Asian Games in November for the first time.

But Myanmar is at risk of missing out with power cuts, few personal computers and a dearth of resources to support travel and competition abroad holding homegrown champions back.

Myint Myat Zaw, a 21-year-old player also known as "Insane", said he has lost about 40 matches due to blackouts, making it difficult to earn a slot abroad where cash prizes are now in the tens of millions of dollars.

He plays Dota 2, which in Shanghai hosted its equivalent of the champions league this weekend, boasting a record $34.3 million prize pool.

But Dota 2 tournaments are rare in Myanmar, he said, making it difficult for him to earn a living from the game.

"The last three years was the hardest period of my career...I lived in a game shop and was also short on food," he told AFP.