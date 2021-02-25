UrduPoint.com
Armenia Defence Ministry Says 'unacceptable' To Involve Army In Politics

Yerevan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Armenia's defence ministry said Thursday that it is unacceptable to involve the army in politics, after the military called on Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to resign.

"The army is not a political institution and attempts to involve it in political processes are unacceptable. Each such attempt is a threat to the stability and security of the Armenian Republic," the ministry said in a statement.

