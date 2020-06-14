UrduPoint.com
Armenia Detains Dozens At Opposition Protest Over Raids

Sun 14th June 2020 | 07:00 PM

Yerevan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :Armenian police on Sunday detained dozens of opposition supporters protesting in Yerevan after the security service searched the home and office of an opposition leader over alleged economic crimes.

"More than 90 people were briefly detained" at the protest, Armenian police spokesman Ashot Aharonyan told AFP.

Mass gatherings are currently banned in Armenia due to a state of emergency imposed over the coronavirus pandemic.

The protest came as Armenia's national security service (NSS) said it had searched the house of oligarch and opposition politician Gagik Tsarukyan and offices of his Prosperous Armenia party as part of an investigation into "financial crimes." Prosperous Armenia is the largest party in opposition to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in the ex-Soviet Caucasus country.

Hundreds of supporters of the opposition leader gathered outside the security service's headquarters, shouting: "Pashinyan, step down!" Tsarukyan is suspected of running an "illegal gambling business that has deprived the state coffers of some $60 million" and he has been summoned for questioning, the security service said in a statement.

As an MP, Tsarukyan has immunity from prosecution.

On Sunday he told journalists the accusations against him were "politically motivated" and aimed at silencing his criticism of Prime Minister Pashinyan's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Armenia has a fast-growing outbreak with 16,667 cases on Sunday and Pashinyan himself tested positive, though he has now recovered.

The Armenian government has come under fire for responding too slowly to the pandemic, leading to widespread violations of lockdown rules and hospitals overwhelmed by cases.

Pashinyan, who enjoys widespread popularity in Armenia, came to power in 2018 in the wake of mass popular protests he led against veteran leader Serzh Sarkisian and his Republican Party.

He has since led a relentless crusade against graft and initiated sweeping judicial reforms.

Tsarukyan's Prosperous Armenia party controls 25 seats in Armenia's 132-member parliament.

