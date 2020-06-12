UrduPoint.com
Armenia Extends State Of Emergency Due To Virus Crisis

Yerevan, Armenia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Armenia on Friday extended a state of emergency by another month as rising coronavirus infections overwhelmed hospitals in a health crisis the country's leader compared to "hell." "The state of emergency is extended until July 13," Justice Minister Rustam Badasyan told a government meeting.

The Caucasus nation of around three million people has so far registered 15,281 coronavirus cases and 258 deaths.

The poor ex-Soviet country initially declared a state of emergency on March 16.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said that hospitals can no longer treat all coronavirus patients and that people have been dying due to a lack of intensive care beds.

"We have found ourselves in hell," the 45-year-old said earlier this month, adding that the real number of infected Armenians could be as high as 100,000.

Pashinyan -- who has himself caught the virus but then recovered -- said last week that despite the rising number of infections, the government has scrapped plans to reimpose the lockdown restrictions it lifted in early May.

