Armenia opposition challenger contests vote results: statement

Yerevan, June 21(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :The electoral bloc of former Armenian president Robert Kocharyan said early Monday it would not recognise Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's claim to victory in a post-war snap parliamentary vote.

"Hundreds of signals from polling stations testifying to organised and planned falsifications serve as a serious reason for lack of trust," the bloc said in a statement, adding it would not "recognise" the results until the "violations" were studied.