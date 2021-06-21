Armenia PM Claims Victory In Snap Polls
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 08:20 AM
Yerevan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan claimed victory early Monday in a post-war snap parliamentary vote with ballots from more than 30 percent of precincts counted.
"The people of Armenia gave our Civil Contract party a mandate to lead the country and personally to me to lead the country as prime minister," Pashinyan said in a speech broadcast on his Facebook page.