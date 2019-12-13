UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armenia PM Hails 'courageous' Genocide Vote In US Congress

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 09:00 AM

Armenia PM hails 'courageous' genocide vote in US Congress

Yerevan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday hailed as a "victory of justice and truth" a US Congress resolution formally recognising as genocide the mass killings of Armenians in Ottoman Turkey a century ago.

"On behalf of the Armenian people, I express gratitude to the US Congress," he wrote on Twitter, adding that the resolution was a "courageous step towards the prevention of genocides in future."

Related Topics

Resolution Century Prime Minister Turkey Twitter Congress

Recent Stories

3 to 4 bln investment in energy efficiency can sav ..

8 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives President of Kyrgyzst ..

9 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed meets with Prime Minister of Mali

9 hours ago

WAM participates in 1st extraordinary session of G ..

9 hours ago

Universities freed of political interference: Gove ..

8 hours ago

Strict action to be taken against rampaging lawyer ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.