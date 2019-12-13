Armenia PM hails 'courageous' genocide vote in US Congress

(@imziishan)

Yerevan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday hailed as a "victory of justice and truth" a US Congress resolution formally recognising as genocide the mass killings of Armenians in Ottoman Turkey a century ago.

"On behalf of the Armenian people, I express gratitude to the US Congress," he wrote on Twitter, adding that the resolution was a "courageous step towards the prevention of genocides in future."