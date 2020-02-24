Armenia says will close border with Iran over virus

Yerevan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Armenia will close its border with Iran and suspend flights, Prime Minister Nikol Pachinian announced Sunday, as fears over a deadly outbreak of the new coronavirus in Iran sent neighbouring countries scrambling to contain the outbreak.

"Iran-Armenia air links and the entry of people into Armenia via the Meghri checkpoint" the only border crossing between the nations "will be suspended", he said in a post on Twitter, adding that the measure was set to last two weeks.