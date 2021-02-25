Armenian opposition warns PM of 'last chance' to resign

Yerevan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Armenia's largest opposition party, which has called on Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to step down for months, gave him an ultimatum Thursday to resign and avert civil war.

"We call on Nikol Pashinyan not to lead the country towards civil war and to avoid bloodshed. Pashinyan has one last chance to avoid turmoil," the Prosperous Armenia party said in a statement.