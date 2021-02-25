Armenian PM marches through capital with hundreds of supporters

Yerevan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan marched through the streets of the capital Yerevan with his supporters Thursday after accusing the military of mounting an attempted coup.

"The situation is tense, but we must agree that there cannot be clashes," Pashinyan told his supporters through a megaphone, adding that the new political instability that follows months of protests against his rule was "manageable".