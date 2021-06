Armenian PM party wins majority in snap parliamentary polls: results

Yerevan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's party on Monday won 53.9 percent of the vote in snap parliamentary polls, far ahead of ex-leader Robert Kocharyan's alliance with 21 percent, according to results based on ballots from 100 percent of precincts counted.

Pashinyan hours earlier claimed victory based on early results.