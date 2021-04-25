UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armenian PM Resigns Ahead Of Snap Parliamentary Elections

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 04:40 PM

Armenian PM resigns ahead of snap parliamentary elections

YEREVAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Sunday announced his resignation to pave the way for scheduled snap parliamentary elections in June.

"In order to implement the decision on holding snap parliamentary elections on June 20, today I resign from the position of the Prime Minister of Armenia," Pashinyan said in a televised address to the nation.

He said the party he leads will participate in the elections and that he would be the party's candidate for prime minister.

According to the Constitution of Armenia, snap parliamentary elections are possible only when the prime minister resigns and no new prime minister is nominated.

Earlier in March, Pashinyan said Armenia would hold early parliamentary elections on June 20 and that he would resign in April.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Armenia March April June Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,813 new COVID-19 cases, 1,652 reco ..

1 hour ago

UAE expresses support for Saudi Arabia&#039;s deci ..

2 hours ago

UAE ranks 1st in global indicators for quality of ..

2 hours ago

Charity art auction raises AED36.6 million for ‘ ..

5 hours ago

Local Press: UAE&#039;s &#039;AIM for Climate&#039 ..

6 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.