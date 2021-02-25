Armenian PM tells military to 'obey the people'

Yerevan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday called on the army to fulfil its duty and obey the people and elected officials, after the military called for him to resign.

"As an elected prime minister, I am ordering all generals, officers and soldiers: do your job of protecting the country's borders and territorial integrity," he said, during a rally with supporters.

He added that the army "must obey the people and elected authorities".