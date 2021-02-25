UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armenian PM Tells Military To 'obey The People'

Umer Jamshaid 53 seconds ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 06:10 PM

Armenian PM tells military to 'obey the people'

Yerevan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday called on the army to fulfil its duty and obey the people and elected officials, after the military called for him to resign.

"As an elected prime minister, I am ordering all generals, officers and soldiers: do your job of protecting the country's borders and territorial integrity," he said, during a rally with supporters.

He added that the army "must obey the people and elected authorities".

Related Topics

Prime Minister Army Job All

Recent Stories

26 minutes ago

Cotton price touches sky  

27 minutes ago

84,573 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in l ..

41 minutes ago

Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates Sharifa Sulaiman ..

41 minutes ago

EDCC, ADDED sign agreement to support defence secu ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Proof House upgrades capabilities to lev ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.