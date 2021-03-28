UrduPoint.com
Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan Says Will Resign In April

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 06:40 PM

Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan says will resign in April

Yerevan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced Sunday that he will resign next month while staying in office until snap parliamentary elections due on June 20, as part of an effort to curb the political crisis gripping the Caucasus country.

"I will resign in April. I will resign not to resign, but in order for early elections to take place," Pashinyan said during a visit to northwest Armenia, according to a video published on his Facebook page.

"I will continue to serve as interim prime minister," he added.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

