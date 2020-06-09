UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armenian Prime Minister Says He Recovered From Virus

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 01:10 AM

Armenian Prime Minister says he recovered from virus

Yerevan, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his family have recovered from the coronavirus, the leader of the ex-Soviet country badly hit by the pandemic said Monday.

"We have just received the results of our repeat tests," Pashinyan, 45, said on Facebook. All of his tests and those of his family were negative, he added.

The Armenian leader announced on his birthday, June 1, that he and his family had tested positive for the virus and he would be working from home.

The announcement came nearly a month after Armenia lifted a state of emergency imposed in March to slow the spread of the virus.

The Caucasus nation of some three million people has struggled to contain the pandemic.

As of Monday, health officials have registered 13,325 cases and 211 deaths.

Pashinyan acknowledged last week that the country's health care system was overwhelmed and he has previously admitted his government failed to enforce anti-virus measures.

Conspiracy theories and disinformation on social media undermined government efforts to fight the outbreak, analysts have said.

Pashinyan was elected prime minister in the wake of mass popular protests he led two years ago against veteran leader Serzh Sarkisian and his Republican Party.

He has since led a relentless crusade against graft and initiated sweeping judicial reforms.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Social Media Facebook Armenia March June Family All From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah government employees get tested for COVID- ..

31 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Bayyah chairs Dissertation Doctoral t ..

46 minutes ago

Mobile women, children&#039;s health clinic launch ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority partners with Derq t ..

2 hours ago

Residency law violators permitted to leave UAE wit ..

2 hours ago

Air Arabia announces new repatriation flights to E ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.