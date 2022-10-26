UrduPoint.com

Armenian Prime Minister To Meet With Russia, Azerbaijani Leaders In Sochi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 26, 2022 | 05:30 PM

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Armenia's prime minister will attend a trilateral meeting with the Azerbaijani and Russian leaders, Russian news outlets confirmed on Wednesday citing Armenian Parliamentary Speaker Alen Simonyan.

"Yes, he will go. According to my information, he will leave," Simonyan was reported to have said on whether Nikol Pashinyan would take part in the meeting in Russia's Black Sea city of Sochi on Oct. 31.

The trilateral meeting, which is set to bring together Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Pashinyan, was initially confirmed by Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin invited Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to Russia for the next trilateral summit, where it is planned to discuss a whole range of trilateral and bilateral issues," Zakharova said in a statement on Telegram late on Monday. The last meeting between Putin, Aliyev, and Pashinyan took place in Sochi on Nov. 26, 2021.

