UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armenian Who Killed Turkish Consul In Los Angeles To Walk Free

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 11:10 AM

Armenian who killed Turkish consul in Los Angeles to walk free

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :An Armenian man jailed in California for the 1982 murder of the Turkish consul in Los Angeles will be released on parole, the governor's office confirmed Thursday.

Hampig Sassounian, who is now 58, was jailed in 1984 for opening fire on Turkish diplomat Kemal Arikanwhen after he had stopped at a traffic light on January 28, 1982.

Sassounian, an Armenian immigrant who was living in the suburbs of Los Angeles, was initially sentenced to life behind bars with no chance of parole, but an appeals court overruled that judgment.

In 2002, he signed a declaration renouncing terrorism and was sentenced to life in prison, and to serve a minimum of 25 years.

He had applied for parole on several occasions, unsuccessfully until now.

But a Los Angeles judge recently granted it and a spokeswoman for California Governor Gavin Newsom, who had previously opposed the measure, said Thursday he had decided not to challenge the ruling.

"The governor has carefully weighed the factors in this case and will not pursue an appeal," the spokeswoman said.

The US State Department issued a statement saying it was "deeply disappointed" about the forthcoming release.

"Attacking a diplomat is not only a grave crime against a particular individual, it is also an attack on diplomacy itself," it said.

"To ensure the safety of the dedicated US diplomats serving around the world, it has been the longstanding position of the United States to advocate that those who assassinate diplomats receive the maximum sentence possible, and that they serve those sentences without parole or early release," it said.

Related Topics

Murder Attack Fire World Governor Traffic Los Angeles Man United States January Court

Recent Stories

A strong camera game and impressive design, vivo Y ..

21 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 12, 2021 in Pakistan

57 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

EU welcomes Libyan unity government

9 hours ago

AED4.3 bn in credit facilities to UAE quarrying &a ..

11 hours ago

Met office indicates additional water requirement ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.