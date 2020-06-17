UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arminia Bielefeld Promoted Back To Bundesliga

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 12:40 AM

Arminia Bielefeld promoted back to Bundesliga

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Arminia Bielefeld sealed their first promotion to the Bundesliga since being relegated in 2009 on Tuesday, despite not playing, after nearest rivals Hamburg drew 1-1 at home to Osnabrueck.

The result guarantees Bielefeld, who crushed Dynamo Dresden 4-0 on Monday, a top-two finish in Germany's second tier which puts them back into the Bundesliga for the first time in 11 years.

Two former German champions in Hamburg, who are second, and Stuttgart, are vying for the last automatic promotion place.

Stuttgart are currently third, which carries a relegation/promotion play-off at the end of the season against the side which finishes third-from-bottom in the Bundesliga.

Related Topics

German Germany Bielefeld Stuttgart Dresden Hamburg

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed congratulates Moroccan King on s ..

31 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed reviews COVID-19 countermeasures ..

31 minutes ago

COVID-19 Command and Control Centre: Dubai on trac ..

2 hours ago

UAE International Investors Council elects new boa ..

2 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed issues Resolution to form Board ..

3 hours ago

Money Supply Aggregate M3 hit AED 1.748 trillion i ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.