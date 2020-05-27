Arms depot blast kills 6 militants in NW Syria: monitor

Beirut, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :Six militants were killed Wednesday in an explosion that hit their arms depot in northwest Syria while Russian warplanes flew overhead, a war monitoring group said.

If confirmed, it would mark the first Russian strike on the Idlib region since a ceasefire went into effect in March.

A Russian-backed regime offensive between December and March displaced nearly a million people in the northwest, but at least 140,000 have returned since a ceasefire went into effect, according to the United Nations.

The truce, which coincided with the novel coronavirus crisis, had put a stop to the relentless air strikes by the regime and Russia that killed at least 500 civilians in four months.