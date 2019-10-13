UrduPoint.com
Arms Embargoes Won't Stop Turkey's Syria Operation: Erdogan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 09:30 PM

Arms embargoes won't stop Turkey's Syria operation: Erdogan

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Sunday that threats of sanctions and arms embargoes by Western powers would not stop Turkey's military offensive against Kurdish militants in Syria.

"After we launched our operation, we have faced threats like economic sanctions and embargoes on weapons sales. Those who think they can make Turkey turn back with these threats are gravely mistaken," Erdogan said in a televised speech.

