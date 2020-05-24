UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Army Called In To Help Cyclone-ravaged Indian City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 02:40 PM

Army called in to help cyclone-ravaged Indian city

Kolkata, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) :The Indian Army has been mobilised to help with the clean-up after a devastating cyclone hit the eastern city of Kolkata, as thousands on Sunday protested again over power and water shortages.

At least 112 people were killed in eastern India and Bangladesh after Cyclone Amphan -- the strongest storm to hit the region since 1999 -- struck on Wednesday.

Streets were flooded in Kolkata, home to 15 million people, while power lines were brought down and fallen trees blocked roads.

Authorities already grappling with the coronavirus struggled to clear roads -- some which remained flooded -- as well as restore electricity and water to homes.

Police used batons to disperse the protesters as Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of West Bengal -- of which Kolkata is the capital -- called for calm.

"This is a huge disaster. We need to have patience, because nobody has seen such a disaster before," Banerjee said Sunday.

"We are not sitting idle... A shortage of manpower stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic is hobbling relief and restoration efforts." Around 200 soldiers from the Indian Army's Eastern Command joined more than 4,000 disaster relief personnel and local volunteers working on the streets, a military officer told AFP.

One of Asia's oldest botanic gardens was not spared by the cyclone, with more than 1,000 trees uprooted and hundreds more damaged, officials said.

"It ravaged the more than two-centuries-old Great Banyan Tree, one of the main attractions," said Kanak Das, director of Kolkata's Indian Botanical Garden, founded in 1786 by an East India Company officer.

"The pride of the garden is lost." The popular century-old Baobab Tree and the "Mad Tree" -- which locals say has leaves that appear to take different shapes -- were also uprooted during the storm, Das added.

The cyclone also smashed into the Sundarbans, a UNESCO world heritage site straddling India and Bangladesh famed for its mangrove forest, destroying farms and livelihoods.

Banerjee, who visited the Sundarbans Saturday, said the embankments of at least 25 rivers were breached, impacting at least 700 villages.

She warned that "large swathes of the Sundarbans could turn infertile as saline water starts sipping into the fields".

Gobinda Mondal, 35, who lives in a remote village in the region, told AFP the cyclone had "undone years of progress in curbing poverty in the coastal areas of the state".

"We are lost," he added.

Related Topics

India Storm Shortage Chief Minister World Army Bangladesh Electricity Water Company Kolkata Progress SITE Sunday From Asia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DCT Abu Dhabi shares guidelines to reopen UAE capi ..

12 minutes ago

Documentary on UAE’s first astronaut mission pre ..

1 hour ago

Korea registers 25 new coronavirus cases

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler pardons 108 prisoners

1 hour ago

China reports 3 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

UAE leaders receive greetings on Eid al-Fitr

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.