Army Chief calls on President; discusses professional preparedness

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Monday called on President Dr Arif Alvi to brief him about the professional preparedness and measures being taken by the security forces against the terrorist elements.

During a meeting here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, they discussed the national security and regional situation, a press release said.

The COAS reiterated the resolve that the armed forces were committed to eliminate militants and miscreants from the country.

Talking to the COAS, the president paid rich tribute to the security forces, who laid down their lives in the recent operations against the militants in Balochistan and the merged tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said the nation was proud of the sacrifices of its armed forces, which had always defended the national frontiers against all odds.