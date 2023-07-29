Army general declares himself Niger leader

(@FahadShabbir)

Niamey, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :A powerful Niger general who staged a coup declared himself the new leader on Friday and warned that any foreign military intervention would lead to chaos.

General Abdourahamane Tchiani, head of the Presidential Guard since 2011, appeared on state television saying he was the "president of the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland".

The general, who is in his fifties and has previously been kept out of public life, presented the coup as a response to "the degradation of the security situation" linked to militants' bloodshed.

He questioned "the sense and scope of a security approach to the fight against terrorism which excludes any real collaboration with Burkina Faso and Mali," neighbours which face similar threats.

But the putschists, who have faced international condemnation for taking power from a democratically elected president, also warned of "the consequences that will flow from any foreign military intervention".

On the third day since President Mohamed Bazoum was detained, former colonial master France demanded the restoration of the government saying it "does not recognise" the putschists, and calling Bazoum the "sole president".

The coup has prompted mounting concern and Kenyan President William Ruto called the army takeover "a serious setback" for Africa.

"The aspirations of the people of Niger for constitutional democracy were subverted by an unconstitutional change of government," he said in a video message.

West African leaders will meet Sunday in the Nigerian capital Abuja to discuss the coup, Nigerian President Bola Tinubu said.

"ECOWAS and the international community would do everything to defend democracy and ensure democratic governance continues to take firm root in the region," Tinubu, who is also the chairman of The Economic Community of West African States regional bloc said in a statement.

The European Union threatened to cut aid to Niamey after what it said was a "serious attack on stability and democracy".

Meanwhile, two deputy directors of Bazoum's cabinet, Daouda Takoubakoye and Oumar Moussa, also hit back, calling the Tchiani's statement "lies" and accusing Tchiani and the Presidential Guard of having staged the coup for "personal gains".