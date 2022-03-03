Army of cyber hackers rise up to back Ukraine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :An army of volunteer hackers is rising up in cyberspace to defend Ukraine, though internet specialists are calling on geeks and other "hacktivists" to stay out of a potentially very dangerous computer war.

According to Livia Tibirna, an analyst at cyber security firm Sekoia, nearly 260,000 people have joined the "IT Army" of volunteer hackers, which was set up at the initiative of Ukraine's digital minister Mykhailo Fedorov.

The group, which can be accessed via the encrypted messaging service Telegram, has a list of potential targets in Russia, companies and institutions, for the hackers to target.

It's difficult to judge the effect the cyber-army is having.

The actions reported so far seem to be limited to "denial of service" (DOS) attacks, where multiple requests are sent to a website in a coordinated manner to saturate it and bring it down.

Defacement actions, in which the targeted site displays a hacked page, have also been briefly observed on Russian sites.

The "cyber-army" could also ask hackers to try to identify vulnerabilities of certain Russian sites, and send that info to more seasoned specialists capable of carrying out more sophisticated intrusive actions, such as data theft or destruction, explains Clement Domingo, co-founder of the "Hackers Without Borders" group.

But he and other specialists consulted by AFP warned the hackers against participating in the activities of the "IT Army", or other cyber mavericks like Anonymous.