UrduPoint.com

Army Putschists Claim Coup In Guinea

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 08:40 PM

Army putschists claim coup in Guinea

Conakry, Sept 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Army putschists in Guinea said on Sunday they had arrested the president and staged a coup, in the latest political upheaval to roil the impoverished west African country, as the government insisted it had repelled the attack.

"We have decided, after having taken the president, to dissolve the constitution," said a uniformed officer flanked by soldiers toting assault rifles in a video sent to AFP.

The officer also said that Guinea's land and air borders have been shut and the government dissolved.

But the situation remained unclear as Conde's government released a rival statement saying that an attack on the presidential palace by special forces had been "repulsed".

Another video sent to AFP by the putschists showed a rumpled-looking Conde sitting on a sofa, surrounded by troops. He refused to answer a question from one soldier about whether he was being mistreated.

Guinea -- one of the world's poorest countries despite boasting significant mineral resources -- has long been beset by political instability.

Earlier on Sunday, residents of the capital Conakry's Kaloum district, the government quarter, reported hearing heavy gunfire.

Speaking on condition of anonymity for their safety, they reported seeing a number of soldiers on the streets who called on residents to return to their homes and stay there.

A Western diplomat in Conakry, who also declined to be named, said the unrest started after the dismissal of a senior commander in the special forces -- provoking some of its highly trained members to rebel and occupy the presidential palace.

AFP was unable to independently confirm this account.

Later on Sunday, the head of Guinea's military special forces Lieutenant-Colonel Mamady Doumbouya appeared on public television, draped in the national flag, and cited government "mismanagement" as a reason behind his actions.

The apparent coup comes amid a long period of political tension in Guinea, first spurred by Conde's highly contested bid for a third presidential term last year.

The day before the presidential election last year, the military blocked access to Kaloum after an alleged military rebellion east of the capital.

Conde, 83, also survived an assassination attempt in 2011.

-- Violent elections -- The most recent presidential poll in the nation of some 13 million people, in October 2020, was violently disputed and also marred by accusations of electoral fraud.

Conde won a controversial third term in that poll, but only after pushing through a new constitution in March 2020 that allowed him to sidestep the country's two-term limit.

Dozens of people were killed during demonstrations against a third term for the president, often in clashes with security forces. Hundreds were also arrested.

Conde was then proclaimed president on November 7 last year -- despite his main challenger Cellou Dalein Diallo as well as other opposition figures calling the election a sham.

After the poll, the government launched a crackdown and arrested several prominent opposition members for their alleged role in abetting electoral violence in the country.

A former opposition leader himself who was at one point imprisoned and sentenced to death, Conde became Guinea's first democratically-elected leader in 2010 and won re-election in 2015.

Hopes of a new political dawn in the former French colony have withered, however, and he has been accused of drifting into authoritarianism.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Attack World Army Conakry Guinea March October November Sunday 2015 2020 TV From Government Million Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia with ballistic missiles and b ..

12 minutes ago
 World Green Economy Summit 2021 to galvanise actio ..

World Green Economy Summit 2021 to galvanise action for sustainable recovery

12 minutes ago
 Digital Transformation is critical in Shaping Futu ..

Digital Transformation is critical in Shaping Future of Economy and Governance, ..

27 minutes ago
 Ajman Crown Prince congratulates Humaid Al Nuaimi ..

Ajman Crown Prince congratulates Humaid Al Nuaimi on anniversary of assumption o ..

57 minutes ago
 Humaid Al Nuaimi: 40 years of achievements

Humaid Al Nuaimi: 40 years of achievements

1 hour ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives Pakistani PM&#039;s pho ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Pakistani PM&#039;s phone call

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.