Army responding to Ukraine 'sabotage' attack in southern Russia: governor

Moscow, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Russian officials said Thursday that a Ukrainian sabotage group had crossed into southern Russia and opened fire, and that the military was responding to "eliminate" the group.

"A reconnaissance and sabotage group penetrated from Ukraine to the Klimovsky district in the village of Lyubechane," the Bryansk regional governor Alexander Bogomaz said in a statement online.

"The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation are taking all the necessary measures to eliminate the sabotage group" in the Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine.

Bogomaz added that members of the alleged Ukrainian sabotage group had opened fire on a moving car and that one person was killed and a 10-year-old had been wounded.

"The child has been taken to the hospital, he is receiving all the necessary assistance," Bogomaz said on Telegram.

Russian news agencies, citing sources in law enforcement and the emergency services said members of the group may have taken hostages.

AFP was unable to independently verify these reports.

Russian officials say regions bordering Ukrainian are routinely shelled by Ukrainian forces but the infiltration, if confirmed, would be a rare instance of fighting inside Russia.