UrduPoint.com

Army Responding To Ukraine 'sabotage' Attack In Southern Russia: Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Army responding to Ukraine 'sabotage' attack in southern Russia: governor

Moscow, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Russian officials said Thursday that a Ukrainian sabotage group had crossed into southern Russia and opened fire, and that the military was responding to "eliminate" the group.

"A reconnaissance and sabotage group penetrated from Ukraine to the Klimovsky district in the village of Lyubechane," the Bryansk regional governor Alexander Bogomaz said in a statement online.

"The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation are taking all the necessary measures to eliminate the sabotage group" in the Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine.

Bogomaz added that members of the alleged Ukrainian sabotage group had opened fire on a moving car and that one person was killed and a 10-year-old had been wounded.

"The child has been taken to the hospital, he is receiving all the necessary assistance," Bogomaz said on Telegram.

Russian news agencies, citing sources in law enforcement and the emergency services said members of the group may have taken hostages.

AFP was unable to independently verify these reports.

Russian officials say regions bordering Ukrainian are routinely shelled by Ukrainian forces but the infiltration, if confirmed, would be a rare instance of fighting inside Russia.

Related Topics

Fire Governor Ukraine Russia Car Bryansk May All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Embassies in Rome, Libya engaged for welf ..

Pakistan Embassies in Rome, Libya engaged for welfare of boats’ incidents surv ..

4 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate new President of Vietnam ..

UAE leaders congratulate new President of Vietnam on election win

8 minutes ago
 Suhail Al Mazrouei explores ways to boost collabor ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei explores ways to boost collaboration in infrastructure and tr ..

38 minutes ago
 ECP decides to train staff for general elections f ..

ECP decides to train staff for general elections from next week

50 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on Dubai Ports Auth ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on Dubai Ports Authority to boost maritime trade

2 hours ago
 Moscow opens world&#039;s longest subway line

Moscow opens world&#039;s longest subway line

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.