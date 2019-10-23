Arnold Palmer to receive US postage stamp tribute in 2020

(@imziishan)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Iconic golf champion Arnold Palmer, a seven-time major winner and sports marketing pioneer, will be recognized with a US postage stamp in 2020, the US Postal Service announced on Tuesday.

Palmer, who died in 2016 at age 87, was a four-time Masters champion from 1958-1964 who also won the 1960 US Open and 1961 and 1962 British Opens. He won 62 US PGA Tour events and was a 1974 inductee into the World Golf Hall of Fame.

The US Postal Service will pay tribute to Palmer for his positive impact and rise from humble beginnings to global champion, noting, "with drive and charisma, he helped transform a game once seen as a pastime for the elite into a sport enjoyed by the masses." The stamp, designed by art director Antonio Alcala, features a photo by James Drake of Palmer competing at the 1964 US Open at Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Maryland, with Palmer's name in the top left corner.

"To have my father celebrated in this way is a true honor," said Amy Saunders, Palmer's daughter and chairwoman of the Arnold and Winnie Palmer Foundation.

"It's something I think he would be proud of as both an individual and as an American and it's a wonderful way to preserve his legacy."The "Forever" stamp, set to always be equal in value to the US first class mail price, will be the second for a Latrobe, Pennsylvania, native after children's television show host "Mr. Rogers", Fred Rogers, was honored in 2018.

An exact date and site for First Day of Issue will be declared later.