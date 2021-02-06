Around 1,000 protest Myanmar coup in Yangon: AFP

Yangon, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :Around 1,000 protesters joined a Saturday march against Myanmar's military in Yangon, according to AFP reporters on the scene, in the biggest show of dissent so far against a coup that ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

"Down with the military dictatorship!" they yelled, waving red flags, the colour of Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party.